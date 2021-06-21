Italy coach Roberto Mancini said Sunday that winning trophies was more important than achieving records as Italy extended their undefeated run to 30 games with a 1-0 win over Wales.
Italy have won 25 and drawn five going back to September 2018, matching the record set under two-time World Cup winning coach Vittorio Pozzo between 1935 and 1939.
“It’s nice to have equalled a legend like Pozzo. But he has more important trophies than the 30 games,” said Mancini.
“We are happy because all the players had a great game and changing eight players at kick-off, it was not necessarily an obvious thing to do.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us