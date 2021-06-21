Italy coach Roberto Mancini said Sunday that winning trophies was more important than achieving records as Italy extended their undefeated run to 30 games with a 1-0 win over Wales.

Italy have won 25 and drawn five going back to September 2018, matching the record set under two-time World Cup winning coach Vittorio Pozzo between 1935 and 1939.

“It’s nice to have equalled a legend like Pozzo. But he has more important trophies than the 30 games,” said Mancini.

“We are happy because all the players had a great game and changing eight players at kick-off, it was not necessarily an obvious thing to do.

