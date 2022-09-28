A tropical storm forecast to batter Thailand this weekend could shake up the three-way fight for the MotoGP world championship after leader Fabio Quartararo failed to capitalise in Japan.

The French reigning world champion could only finish eighth at Motegi on Sunday in a race to forget for the title-chasing trio.

That was at least better than chief rivals Francesco Bagnaia, who crashed out on the last lap trying to overtake Quartararo, and Aleix Espargaro, who came 16th after a malfunction with his Aprilia.

Quartararo extended his championship lead over Italy’s Bagnaia from 10 points to 18 in Japan, despite being well off the pace of race winner Jack Miller.

The Yamaha rider has not won a race since June in Germany and seen his lead at the top whittled away.

