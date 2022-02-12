Wales may be the reigning Six Nations champions but it is easy to forget that fact as they prepare for Saturday’s second-round match against Scotland in Cardiff.

The Welsh were physically overwhelmed when starting their title defence with a thumping 29-7 loss away to Ireland last weekend — something that could not be explained alone by the ongoing absence of several injured senior players, including captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has made four alterations to his side, including giving a debut to Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta