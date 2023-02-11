Chelsea’s winless run in the Premier League extended to three games as Joao Felix’s first goal for the Blues was cancelled out by Emerson in Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

Graham Potter’s expensively assembled side once again failed to live up to their price tags as the pressure mounted on the Blues boss.

Portugal forward Felix put Chelsea ahead in his second appearance for the club, only for Italy defender Emerson to haunt his former team with an equaliser before half-time.

Ninth-placed Chelsea have won just one of their past eight games in all competitions and are nine points adrift of the Premier League’s top four.

