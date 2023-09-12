Once the most expensive footballer in the world, France star Paul Pogba has sunk to a new low after being provisionally suspended for a doping violation.

Injuries and a bizarre blackmail plot involving his own brother have dominated his second spell at Juventus, and the latest revelations came just as the midfielder looked ready to get back to his best.

Italy’s anti-doping authority NADO revealed on Monday that Pogba, who is still only 30, showed elevated levels of testosterone in a test taken after Juve’s season-opening win at Udinese, a match in which he did not even play.

Pogba has since been a substitute in Juve’s other two Serie A matches and despite picking up a thigh knock against Empoli earlier this month could well have featured in Saturday’s home fixture against Lazio had he not been dealt the latest of a series of blows to his career.

