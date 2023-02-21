When Vinicius Junior pounced in the Champions League final last year to fire Real Madrid to a 1-0 win over Liverpool and lift the trophy for a record 14th time, it seemed like a career milestone and also a platform to build on.

After years of criticism for his finishing and decision-making, sometimes even from his own fans, it was at once the perfect riposte and proof he belonged among the elite.

Forced to step into Cristiano Ronaldo's shoes when Madrid's all-time top goalscorer left in 2018, it seemed too much too soon for Vinicius – it would have been for almost anyone, let alone a teenager.

The Brazilian forward exploded at Madrid in the 2021-22 season, hitting 22 goals across all competitions, having managed just 14 in total across the three campaigns prior.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt