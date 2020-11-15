RE/MAX Lettings Malta (RLM) emerged through the rise and rise of Malta’s property rentals sector – but what’s next for the real estate giant? RLM CEO Edward Agius shares his thoughts.

Winding back the clock a few years, Malta’s real estate landscape looked very different – and lettings did not stand out. But then, international iGaming companies arrived, and the influx of their workers sent a shockwave through Malta’s real estate sector.

Demand for rental properties skyrocketed and many real estate agencies trailed behind. But hot on the heels of this tectonic shift was RE/MAX Malta.

“RE/MAX’s lettings arm has been in operation for over 16 years,” explains Edward Agius, CEO of RLM, “but in June 2019 we launched it as a new franchise system.”

Since then, over 10 lettings offices have been opened, with another six planned over the next year.

The lettings side closely mirrors RE/MAX’s successful sales structure: each franchise is manned by a franchise owner and/or an experienced office manager.

“The idea behind establishing RE/MAX Lettings Malta as a franchise system was to bring together a team of like-minded people who can run their own offices independently but under the RE/MAX umbrella,” Agius continues.

RLM has fast become a trailblazer in the local lettings sector. As the master franchisee, RLM supports the owners and managers of each franchise through HR and professional development.

“We offer state-of-the-art, real estate-based training programmes,” Agius highlights. “Beyond technical training, we also provide analytical tools to assist associates with pricing properties and they all have access to RE/MAX Malta’s property database, which is the largest on the island.”

Soft skills also feature prominently in RLM’s training curricula because “we pride ourselves in offering a concierge-like service to our clients,” Agius stresses.

“For us, this has been pivotal. The influx of new companies relocating to Malta changed the nature of the lettings game and, due to the support and service we provide, we’ve formed very good relationships with several companies related to iGaming, finance, shipping and service industries.

“Whoever our client is though, we support all our tenants and landlords. Our role is to consult and advise both parties to ensure that negotiations lead to a win-win situation. With over 20 years’ experience, we are uniquely positioned to guide the process – we keep our finger on the pulse and know the latest trends in terms of what landlords and tenants are after.”

This is where the franchise system has really come into its own.

“The RLM structure has enabled us to knowledge share and come together to work even more effectively as a team. We’ve brought many of Malta’s industry experts around the same table to generate ideas and strong results. This is a system thatworked for sales, and now it’s working for lettings.”

From boom to dip, 2020 has been a period of change for real estate globally, and lettings in Malta have also felt the pinch.

“The market has been challenging since the onset of the pandemic, but that’s not to say that it hasn’t brought opportunity. We’re seeing a much-needed correction and stabilisation of prices after years of continual increase. COVID-19 has helped bring affordability back into the picture,” Agius says.

“A lot of real estate has become available, and several short-let properties have been moved to the long-term market. In fact, we have over 7,000 properties back as long-term rentals, so availability is currently very high. Simultaneously, demand has decreased because many international workers have relocated to ride out the pandemic at home, and the number of people immigrating to Malta for work has been low. What happens when demand is low and supply is high? Prices decrease. So, at present, it is very much a tenant’s market.”

Looking ahead, the CEO is hopeful that prices will not return to the unsustainable heights of previous years, yet RLM’s growth will continue just the same: “Whatever happens, we’ll continue penetrating market share by growing our network and taking on new associates. We have around 70 full-time RLM agents and aim to reach 100 soon. Our goal remains to provide the best corporate service in the lettings market on the island, and we’ve got exciting incentives in the pipeline that will further expand RE/MAX Lettings Malta.”

