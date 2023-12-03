I often wonder how this country is still up and running, given that so few people seem to know how to do their job. The examples are endless but, this week alone, I’ve had to be in two unnecessarily long phone calls simply because no one could point me in the right direction.

As I was passed on from one person to another in an endless Pontius Pilate and Caiaphas loop, wasting my life, I couldn’t get over the fact that there were no straight answers to be had anywhere. As usual, I ended up just speaking to the first person who answered my call to begin with.

As more time passes, it becomes more apparent to me that living in this country is not for the faint-hearted or the easily frustrated. Either that or you’re one of the fools causing the problems.

It’s not just the ones who don’t know what they’re doing either; at least they’re in the workplace. There seems to be another category of people who allegedly don’t even show up but still get paid.

This week, a National Audit Office report concluded that there was little evidence of the work undertaken by Rosianne Cutajar in her eight-month tenure as an ITS consultant.

Given that what led to this report was an alleged leaked personal message about how she doesn’t care about taking on another consultancy because everyone’s nose is in the trough, things wouldn’t be looking good for her in a normal country but, if things go as they usually do, she shouldn’t lose any sleep. We haven’t yet found anyone to give us back €400 million for our hospitals deals, so she can trough right along.

If you can get away with murder, what really stands between you and making a big pile of cash? - Anna Marie Galea

I remember reading that line about pigs and troughs months ago and feeling it summed up the country’s state pretty well. If you can get away with murder, what really stands between you and making a big pile of cash? Upbringing? Ethics? Integrity? None of those put bread on the table or seem to matter that much in a country where cash is king. Ideals are for (some of) the privileged, not the (only historically) poor. And if there is any residual guilt, you can always convince yourself that you’re in the right. Better indignation than admitting anything is amiss.

No, no, there’s plenty of money in this country for those who know where to find it; it’s just less available if you’re an insignificant professional like a teacher. I mean, they only hold the country’s future in their hands, nothing major. Why would we want to appropriately compensate them for that?

I’m just going to go ahead and point out that I’m being sarcastic before someone does the usual thing of reading half a sentence, taking it out of context and pinning it to my door in a fit of ill-informed rage.

It really tells you where a country’s priorities lie when education always falls to the bottom of Santa’s list and I don’t mean paying for buildings and doling out computer tablets.

Here’s to another week of the rich getting richer and the country getting poorer. May your troughs be full and your toil light.