A truck has crashed into a recently-built service room just outside the Ta Giorni tunnels on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli in St Julians.

Police said the incident occurred at around 1.30pm but had no further details.

The Isuzu truck.

Bystanders said the Isuzu truck was in the northbound lane about to enter the tunnel, when it crashed into a utility pole and and then into the service room, causing considerable damage to the structure.

The driver was able to exit the truck and did not appear to have suffered serious injury.