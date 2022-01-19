A truck dragged down a tree branch that hit a car in traffic on Boffa Avenue, Paola, on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened shortly before 8.45.

A woman who was in the car, a Peugeot, was injured when the heavy branch crashed onto the car's roof.

Rescuers from the Civil Protection Department and the police were on the scene.

The woman was hospitalised.

The accident caused a long traffic jam.

A motorist was killed and his wife was in critical condition after their vehicle was hit by a tree in stormy weather in Mrieħel in February 2018.

A few months later, two tourists were killed, six others were critically injured, and 44 were given medical care in April 2018 when a double-decker tourist bus hit low-lying tree branches in Żurrieq.