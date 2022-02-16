Updated 1.05pm

A truck overturned on Marsa’s Aldo Moro road on Wednesday morning, smashing into lampposts and leaving a motorcyclist requiring hospital treatment.

Eyewitnesses told Times of Malta that the truck was heading southbound on the key thoroughfare when it overturned and smashed into lampposts, spilling over onto northbound lands.

A police spokesperson said a motorcyclist riding a Kymco Agility motorbike in the opposite direction was injured when a damaged lamppost came crashing down on him.

An eyewitness who saw the crash site shortly after the incident told Times of Malta that the injured motorcyclist works for a local food delivery company.

Video taken shortly after the crash.

The truck was reportedly carrying a load of scrap metal, which spilled across northbound lanes after it overturned.

Emergency crews rushed the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. No further information was available at the time of writing.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Two other vehicles travelling in the opposite direction were also impacted by the crash. A police spokesperson said nobody in those cars sustained any injuries.

Photo: Jovan Mizzi

Jordan Grech, who runs a food truck nearby, was one of the first people at the scene.

In a Facebook video, he recounted hearing a massive crash and running over.

"I can't believe what I've just witnessed... something horrific has just happened. I hope the person is OK," he said, his voice crackling with emotion.

Southbound motorists should seek alternative routes

The incident impacted traffic heading in both directions and caused significant traffic tailback across the country. Traffic updates page Maltese Roads Traffic Updates reported cars tailing back as far as the Msida skatepark.

Infrastructure Malta shared a still image of the crash site and urged motorists heading southbound to seek alternative routes.

As of 12.42pm, webcam footage of the Marsa Junction area suggested traffic was flowing well once again on northbound lanes.

More to follow

Did you witness the incident? Get in touch at newsroom@timesofmalta.com