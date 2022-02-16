Updated 1.33pm

A truck overturned on Marsa’s Aldo Moro road on Wednesday morning, smashing into lampposts and killing a motorcyclist heading in the opposite direction.

The DAF truck overturned after it hit the centre strip on the busy thoroughfare at around 11.30am, smashing into lampposts and dropping its load of scrap metal onto opposing lanes of traffic.

Some of that metal fell onto a 28-year-old Nepali food delivery driver who was riding a Kymco Agility motorbike in the opposite direction. He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital but did not survive.

Photo Jonathan Borg.

Video taken shortly after the crash.

Two other vehicles heading in the opposite direction were also impacted by the crash. They were a Hyundai i20, driven by a 39-year-old Moldovan man, and an Audi A1 driven by a 52-year-old from Swieqi.

Those two drivers, as well as the 56-year-old Cospicua man driving the DAF truck that overturned, were hurt in the incident.

The Hyundai i20 was a brand new rental vehicle which, according to the owner, had been on the road for only a week. Its passengers, two men and two women, were on holiday.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Jordan Grech, who runs a food truck nearby, was one of the first people at the scene.

In a Facebook video, he recounted hearing a massive crash and running over.

Photo: Jovan Mizzi

"I can't believe what I've just witnessed... something horrific has just happened. I hope the person is OK," he said, his voice crackling with emotion.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima is leading an inquiry into the incident.

Southbound motorists should seek alternative routes

The incident impacted traffic heading in both directions and caused significant traffic tailback across the country. Traffic updates page Maltese Roads Traffic Updates reported cars tailing back as far as the Msida skatepark.

Infrastructure Malta shared a still image of the crash site and urged motorists heading southbound to seek alternative routes.

As of 12.42pm, webcam footage of the Marsa Junction area suggested traffic was flowing well once again on northbound lanes.

Did you witness the incident? Get in touch at newsroom@timesofmalta.com