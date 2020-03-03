A tank truck skidded and spun out of control on Tuesday morning while it was being driven on Triq Buqana, causing temporary traffic along the busy road but thankfully no injuries.
The truck was being driven along the road’s westbound carriageway towards Rabat when the accident happened.
A police spokesperson said that the accident forced the temporary closure of westbound lanes. Officers were sent to the scene to help clear the accident scene, the spokesperson added.
