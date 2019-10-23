The MSE Equity Price Index eased by 0.14% to 4,789.002 points on Wednesday as a decline in the share price of MIA outweighed the gains in GO, MIDI and GlobalCapital.

Meanwhile, BMIT, BOV and Lombard end unchanged as trading volumes contracted sharply to just €0.07 million.

Malta International Airport plc fell 2% back to the €7.25 level across 2,800 shares. Also among the large companies, GO plc advanced by 0.5% to regain the €4.36 level across 2,000 shares.

MIDI plc added 1.4% to recapture its 2019 high of €0.72 albeit on trivial volumes.

Low trading activity also took place in GlobalCapital plc which surged by almost 22% to the €0.27 level.

Meanwhile, BMIT Technologies plc traded flat at €0.53 across 16,500 shares. Bank of Valletta plc maintained the €1.09 level after failing to hold on to an intra-day high of €1.12 (+2.8%).

A total of 25,104 changed hands. Within the same segment, a single deal of 2,311 shares left the equity of Lombard Bank Malta plc at the €2.26 level. The RF MGS Index posted its sharpest daily uplift in four weeks as it rose by 0.25% to 1,168.624 points.

Prices of Malta Government Stocks climbed markedly amid renewed uncertainties over Brexit. Although UK Prime Minster Boris Johnson managed to secure Parliamentary support for the revised Brexit deal with the EU, British lawmakers also decided not to support the proposed timetable for Brexit to take place at the end of this month thus also triggering snap election and/or second referendum fears.

