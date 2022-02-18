More NFT digital collectibles are coming from former US first lady Melania Trump, she said Thursday, and this time they will focus on “iconic” moments from her husband's turbulent presidency.

Melania Trump launched an NFT sales platform last year, with an inaugural image of her own eyes, and now a collection is coming that lauds Donald Trump's single term in office.

The 10,000-piece issue of “digital artwork highlights iconic moments from president Trump's administration”, her office said in a statement, citing an example of Christmas at the White House.

“Collectors will enjoy an element of surprise as the artwork of each NFT is revealed only after purchase,” the statement added, noting Melania Trump provided “creative direction” for the collection.

The Republican billionaire's NFTs, dubbed “POTUS TRUMP NFT Collection”, will be sold at a fixed price of $50 each via an extension of Melania Trump's platform from Monday, a holiday honouring US presidents.

This is also the date on which Donald Trump's new social network, “Truth Social”, is scheduled to officially go live.

The platform was presented by the former president as an alternative to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, from which he is barred over his role in inciting his supporters to violence before the assault on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The ex-reality TV star has done little to dispel his supporters' hopes that he will run for president in 2024, after losing to Joe Biden and then falsely asserting the vote's outcome was fraudulent.

This NFT platform was Melania Trump's first public project since she left the White House over a year ago.

It uses the blockchain technology behind cryptocurrencies, and transforms anything from illustrations to memes into virtual collectors' items that cannot be duplicated.

Non-fungible tokens rocketed into the mainstream last year and are now traded at major auction houses, generating several hundred million dollars in transactions every month.