Ronnie O’Sullivan saw his quest for a historic seventh world snooker title halted by a Judd Trump fightback on Monday.

Trump, the 2019 world champion, won six out of eight frames in the day’s opening session of the World Championship final to reduce O’Sullivan’s lead in the best of 35-frame contest to 14-11.

O’Sullivan resumed seven frames in front at 12-5 up, with Trump in danger of suffering the embarrassment of losing the showpiece clash at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre with a session to spare.

But the match will now be played to a finish from 1800 GMT Monday after O’Sullivan lost his first session of this year’s tournament.

