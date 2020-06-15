President Donald Trump on Monday said he is cutting the number of US troop in Germany by half because Berlin is "delinquent" in its contributions to NATO and treats the US "badly" on trade.
Trump told reporters there are 52,000 US soldiers stationed in Germany.
"It's a tremendous cost to the United States," he said. "So we're removing a number down to, we're putting the number down to 25,000 soldiers."
