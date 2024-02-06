Donald Trump's name won't appear on ballots in the Republican presidential primary being held Tuesday in Nevada, but he is set to win the state's delegates anyway.

A row between state authorities and the local Republican party means the former president will take part in a separate caucus on Thursday, which is the only procedure Nevada's GOP says will count.

His sole remaining rival for the Republican nomination, Nikki Haley, will contest Tuesday's primary almost alone, guaranteeing a victory, but no reward.

When the caucus votes are counted, the former president is certain to scoop up another 26 delegates for the Republican convention in July, and the presidential primary process will leave town, without anyone necessarily noticing it had ever been there.

"It really doesn't matter what happens... because people aren't paying that much attention," said Peter Loge of George Washington University.

Ask most Americans what is happening this week in Nevada and the answer will likely be: "The Super Bowl."

American football's glitzy showcase final will see the defending Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in what is very likely to be the most-watched TV event of the year.

That's in addition to the confusing fact of there being a primary for both Democrats and Republicans, and then a caucus for only Republicans -- with the results of both known far in advance -- and you can see why it's not gaining much traction.

Made to benefit Trump?

Both parties in Nevada used to hold caucuses to select their favored presidential candidate, but in 2021 legislators mandated primaries, which allow mail-in voting and absentee ballots.

The state's Trump-supporting Republican Party higher-ups - like much of the GOP nationwide - don't like such measures and insist in-person voting is the only way to guard the sanctity of the ballot.

Perhaps not coincidentally, says Daniel Lee of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, it's a format likely to benefit Trump.

"Caucus-goers are going to be those who are really fervent, like really enthusiastic, energized supporters of the candidate," he told AFP.

"They're the ones that are going to take the time out of their day to go to a smelly gymnasium.

"And that's precisely the type of supporters that Trump has."

Haley's campaign manager said Monday the Nevada process was "rigged for Trump."

It's a view shared by some Republican voters in the Silver State.

"There's no point in participating in the caucus. I can't vote for my candidate," Haley supporter Charles Fruit told the Las Vegas Review Journal.

"They're basically disenfranchising me. And this is happening by my own Republican party. I'm very unhappy about it."

Results are expected around 7pm local time Tuesday (0300 GMT Wednesday) for the Republican primary and Democratic vote - predicted to go for President Joe Biden, who campaigned in the critical swing state over the weekend.

Nevada's Republican Party website says its caucus results are to be announced on Thursday.