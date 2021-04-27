Judd Trump said he hoped he could still play in a World Championship final against Ronnie O’Sullivan after advancing into the last eight of this year’s edition on Monday.

Six-time world champion O’Sullivan, 45, is already out following a shock second-round loss to Anthony McGill at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre on Friday.

But 2019 winner Trump, into the quarter-finals with a 13-8 victory over Dave Gibert, believes there remains time for him to meet O’Sullivan in the showpiece match.

“I’ve learnt a lot from Ronnie over the last 10 or 15 years and hopefully we can have many more match-ups, and hopefully one day we can get that dream final,” Trump said.

