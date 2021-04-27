Judd Trump said he hoped he could still play in a World Championship final against Ronnie O’Sullivan after advancing into the last eight of this year’s edition on Monday.
Six-time world champion O’Sullivan, 45, is already out following a shock second-round loss to Anthony McGill at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre on Friday.
But 2019 winner Trump, into the quarter-finals with a 13-8 victory over Dave Gibert, believes there remains time for him to meet O’Sullivan in the showpiece match.
“I’ve learnt a lot from Ronnie over the last 10 or 15 years and hopefully we can have many more match-ups, and hopefully one day we can get that dream final,” Trump said.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us