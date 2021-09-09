Former US president Donald Trump will provide commentary for the upcoming fight between former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and Brazilian mixed martial arts star Vitor Belfort, the digital channel that will stream the bout announced on Wednesday.

“I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside,” Trump said in a statement released by FITE TV. “You won’t want to miss this special event.”

The main commentary for the bout will be on the HBO channel, but viewers who pay $49.99 can opt to listen on FITE to Trump, who will be joined by his son Don Jr.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta