Former US President Donald Trump on Monday urged golfers to “take the money” and sign with the Saudi-backed LIV series amid reports more players were poised to join the controversial circuit.

Trump, who is hosting LIV events at two of his golf courses this year, said in a post on his Truth Social network that players should not hesitate to abandon the PGA Tour, which he branded “disloyal”.

RELATED STORIES ‘I just don’t understand it’ – Woods hits out at LIV Golf rebels

Ex-Trump advisor Bannon agrees to testify at Capitol riot hearings: reports

“All of those golfers that remain ‘loyal’ to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big ‘thank you’ from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year,” Trump wrote.

“If you don’t take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were,” he added.

Trump concluded the post with a message of congratulations to newly minted British Open champion Cam Smith, the Australian who stormed to victory at St Andrews on Sunday with a superb final round.

More details here...