The world premiere of Alan Cassar’s Deconstruced Images for Trumpet and Piano will be performed tomorrow at 7.30pm at the Gozo Ministry exhibition hall, Victoria, during a recital by Brendan Ball on trumpet and Elaine Mercieca on the piano.

The recital forms part of the second edition of the Music + festival under the artistic direction of Joseph Debrincat. For more information call 7970 3288 or e-mail musicplusgozo@gmail.com.

Attendance is free.