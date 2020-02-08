Donald Trump’s so-called "deal of the century" for the Middle East would kill "every dream of peace" for the Palestinian state, members of the Maltese Palestinian community said on Saturday.

The deal was unveiled to much fanfare by the US president last week.

Addressing the press in Parliament Square in Valletta, members of the community said Mr Trump’s proposed deal gave the Israeli state long coveted concessions that they would fight tooth and nail against.

Palestinian ambassador to Malta Fadi Halalia said that the deal would sanction illegal Israeli occultation of historic Palestinian land and ignore the atrocities perpetuated against Palestinian people.

“We will not support deal that doesn’t meet the minimum requirements for our Palestinian people. The deal of the century is a business deal to sell our rights and statehood,” Mr Halalia said.

“We consider the plan a declaration of hostility against the rights of the Palestinian people.

"It will not bring peace at all, it will legitimise illegal Israeli settlements of the Palestinian area.

Moviment Graffiti activist Andre Callus called the deal an “insult” and said that the proposal had no intention to bring about peace, much less justice to the people of Palestine.

“There are those who portray this situation as an eternal conflict between Jews and Muslims, Mr Callus said. “

“The root of the problem is coming from the Israeli state to kicking out Palestinians from their homes and take up more land.”

“Palestinians today have less than 20 percent of the land that they have historically had and that has been consistently eaten away.”

The Palestinian Community expresses their gratitude for the constant support they have received from the Maltese people, the Maltese government and the President of Malta.

What is the 'deal of the century'?

Donald Trump unveiled his plan at the White House last week. He was flanked by Israeli president Benjamin Netanyahu. No Palestinian leaders were present.

The US president’s deal would see Jerusalem guaranteed as the capital city of Israel, with Palestine given its own capital in the outer fringes of east Jerusalem.



It also gives Israel the right to to annex the strategic Jordan Valley, which makes up around 30 per cent of the West Bank, and all Israeli settlements. Around 600,000 Israelis live in these settlements, which are considered illegal under international law.



Rather than the two-state solution previously discussed, the plan would see Palestine granted patches of land attached by highways, roads or tunnels.



Mr Trump presented the plan as “a win-win opportunity for both sides, a realistic two state solution that resolves the risk of Palestinian statehood to Israel's security.”



But the proposal has been slammed by Muslims, who say it is overwhelmingly tilted in Israel’s favour.



Palestine’s president Mahmud Abbas has dubbed it “the conspiracy deal” and said it would be consigned to the “dustbin of history”.