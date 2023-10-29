Trust in Prime Minister Robert Abela has remained unscathed despite the government he leads being rocked by a series of scandals in recent months, according to a Times of Malta survey.

Since the last edition of the survey in July, Times of Malta has published revelations into disability benefits racket as well as a driving licence racket. More recently, the courts found “collusion between Steward and senior government officials” in the fraudulent hospitals deal.

Nevertheless, trust in Abela remains comfortably higher than that in opposition leader Bernard Grech among all voter groups, except for PN voters.

The survey, carried out by market research firm Esprimi, gathered responses from 600 members of the public between October 14 and 26.

Abela trust up but still below previous levels

Trust in Abela has increased to a rating of 4.6 out of a score of 10. This is a slight increase over the 4.3 registered in July, but remains well below the ratings in previous years.

Trust in Abela never dipped below a score of 6.5 since the first Times of Malta survey held in the summer of 2021 until last year’s election. This changed in March this year, when his rating plummeted to a score of 5, before dipping further in July.

This survey suggests that Abela has successfully managed to prevent his party’s slide in approval ratings from denting his own popularity.

Abela also appears to have made inroads with people who did not vote in last year’s election. His rating among this group has increased by almost nine percentage points since July. Likewise, he has also registered gains amongst people who would not vote if an election were to be held tomorrow.

He remains overwhelmingly popular amongst people who say they would vote for the Labour Party in the future, as well as those who voted for the party last election.

On the other hand, his trust rating among past and future PN voters only lies at just over a score of 2. Nonetheless, the survey suggests that he has also registered minor gains among these groups over the past months.

Trust in Abela still higher than Grech

This makes for sobering reading for opposition leader Bernard Grech, who has failed to make any significant gains in his own trust rating, despite his party’s improved performance.

Grech’s trust rating of 3.69, virtually identical to his score in July, remains comfortably below that of Abela, with the gap having widened slightly over the past months.

Grech trails Abela among all voter groups, including people who did not vote last election, those who would not vote if an election were held tomorrow, and all PL voters.

He also trails Abela among people who plan to vote for ADPD or any other small party, however the small sample size among this group makes it difficult to draw any clear conclusions.

The only group where Grech holds a lead is amongst people who voted for PN last year and those who plan to do so next election.

Abela still preferred PL leader

Just under a quarter of all voters believe that Abela should the PL leader, comfortably ahead of the almost 10% who opted for second-placed Joseph Muscat.

No other potential candidates scored highly, with third-placed Chris Fearne registering 3.5% of preferences. Several other candidates, including foreign minister Ian Borg, finance minister Clyde Caruana and environment minister Miriam Dalli all scored under 1%.

Abela’s score is almost three percentage points higher than it was in July, when he scored just under 20%. Nonetheless, it remains significantly lower than at the beginning of the year, when almost 32% listed him as the preferred leader.

Significantly, Abela has gained popularity over the past three months among people who did not vote in last year’s election, as well as those who would not vote