An increasing number of countries across Europe are reporting that health risks as a consequence of COVID-19 are seemingly under control, at least for now. While this reprieve from the pandemic is being interpreted as a ‘green light’ for destinations, hotels, airlines and other travel and tourism suppliers to scramble to motivate people to travel again, there is possibly, however, one factor above all others that will eventually drive people to leisure travel; a factor which in current markets is even more important than a cheap price, and this is trust.

A recent communication by the European Commission states: “The Commission is looking to give people the ability, confidence and safety to travel again”. The commission is aware of the economic importance of tourism with its ability to generate quick results and its high multiplier effect and is hence keen to get the industry moving again, in a bid to revive the continent’s economies.

In the upcoming days and weeks, with airports gradually reopening and airlines taking to the sky, the ability to travel for tourism purposes is once again a possibility for many of the continent’s residents, albeit with limited options and with new standards and unchartered controls. However, this does not automatically mean that people will simply flock to airlines, tour operators, hotels or cruise liners, to book their summer trips.

While the ability to travel is essential, what will drive people to travel again is ultimately the confidence or trust in travel. People will need to be assured that travel is a safe and right thing to do. Trust is based on several elements and each of these elements is essential to drive the individual to take the decision to travel.

First and foremost, the individual needs to perceive physical trust to travel. The individual needs to feel confident that the destination, the aircraft, the hotel and other services, venues and attractions are safe. That is why it is important for suppliers to communicate in an easy and clear way all the efforts that are being made, to ensure a safe environment.

Individuals need to know what methods are being used to sanitise restaurants, hotel rooms or even sunbeds; they also need to know about the destination’s preparedness should they suddenly develop symptoms while they are on holiday. They need to feel as comfortable about the cleanliness of their holiday environment and about their own well-being, as if they were still at home.

The fear that something could go wrong is still there

Many travel decisions are also emotional and the traveller needs to be convinced that travelling for pleasure and holiday is the right thing to do. There are admittedly too many scaremongers who will tell you that it is still too early to travel. Why too early? Is there any reliable scientific data that travelling to designated, safe countries or destinations is a greater risk than staying at home or visiting your local supermarket or going to your next-door restaurant?

Tourism operators, of course, can also contribute to win this emotional trust by accepting and understanding that guests could still show degrees of unease and then trying to answer any questions from potential guests with clear facts together with as well a dose of empathy.

Potential travellers also need to develop the financial trust to travel. There have been many families that may have suffered financial pain through job losses, lower salaries or missed bonuses and commissions, and all these need to feel confident that they are able to spend their money to travel during summer 2020.

There are then the numerous travel makers who are still waiting for refunds from hotels, cruise line companies, airlines or tour operators. There are also those who may have been denied a refund as the supplier could not afford this cash outlay and a travel voucher was given instead. Do we think that these customers who are still waiting for refunds are confident enough to again pay another deposit to plan a trip for the next weeks?

Numerous hotels, airlines and suppliers will strive to offer cheaper rates and fares to secure bookings as the travel industry reopens. However, what would possibly be more attractive to customers are better value offers, additional perks and, more importantly, very flexible booking conditions that will allow bookings without deposit and/or cancellations without cost.

The fear that something could still go wrong is still very much in the mind of each traveller, so why not give them the peace of mind that if anything prevents the planned trip, the traveller will not suffer any financial loss? And this does not apply to individuals only; it also applies to tour operators or group organisers who may wish to start offering trips to your hotel or using your services again but are still haunted by the thousands of euros in yet unreturned deposits they had paid for trips that never materialised due to COVID-19 restrictions.

These travel wholesalers are essential for the distribution chain and enticing them to promote your product and services through highly-flexible booking conditions will go a long way to help expedite recovery.

Joseph Galea, Founder, JG Tourism Solutions, former acting CEO, Air Malta