The recent dispute between the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) and the government has caused much concern and anxiety among patients and the public.

The industrial actions, which began in March, have led to significant disruptions in healthcare services, with patients, elderly and vulnerable suffering as a result. This is very concerning and it is imperative for all parties involved to come together and find a solution that is in the best interests of patients and the public.

It seems that the current impasse is a result of an unfortunate breakdown in communication and a lack of trust between the two parties. It is understandable that the MUMN is fighting for the rights and working conditions of its members, who are at the forefront of delivering healthcare services.

We cannot forget the heightened respect we had for the medical profession during the pandemic. However, we all understand and appreciate that the government also has a responsibility to manage the healthcare system and ensure that it is sustainable and affordable. Finding a solution that satisfies both parties cannot be easy but it is essential.

One way to move forward is through continuous, relentless and constructive dialogue. Both parties need to sit down and engage in meaningful discussions, with the aim of finding common ground. This may require some (or much) compromise on both sides but it is crucial if a resolution is to be found.

Both parties should consider seriously the need to appoint a mediator or facilitator to assist with the negotiations if the two parties are not able to conclude with their own efforts.

This will help to ensure that the discussions remain objective and professional and that both parties are represented fairly. There is nothing wrong in asking for external support from well-meaning and trusted individuals. I think all of us (myself included) should offer this assistance if both parties believe this will help.

Effective and professional communication is also essential. Both the MUMN and the government need to ensure that their messages are clear, concise and accurate. Misinformation or misleading statements can exacerbate an already tense situation and can damage the trust between the two parties.

We must not forget that the focus of attention must be on the interests of patients and the public, especially the elderly and the vulnerable. They are the ones who are most affected by this dispute and they should remain at the forefront of any discussion.

Both parties should work together to find a solution that minimises harm, pain and, God forbid, serious medical consequences to some. This may require some creative thinking but it is essential if we are to ensure that patients receive the care they need and deserve.

I am sure that both the MUMN and the government have valid positions and it is essential to consider both sides of the argument. Knee-jerk reactions and emotional responses will only distract away from the solution, possibly risking escalation. Instead, both parties, possibly during some time of reflection (even now), are to take a step back and look at the situation objectively.

Finally, it is vital to promote industrial peace. Strikes and other forms of industrial action in any economic sector, but more importantly in our health service, should be a last resort and only used when all other options have been truly exhausted. We cannot prolong this state of uncertainty and we must have faith in the good intentions of all parties that must project credibility and good intent.

It is a priority for both parties to come together and find a solution that is in the best interests of all stakeholders. This will require dialogue, effective communication and a focus on the interests of patients, the elderly, the vulnerable and the public.

It will also require objectivity and a commitment to industrial peace. With the right approach, I am confident that a solution can be found that satisfies both parties and ensures that patients receive the care they need and deserve.

David Xuereb is chairman of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development.