Consumer rights can best be strengthened and protected by facilitating better relationships between buyers and sellers. While consumers need to trust that the sellers they are buying from are selling them good quality products and services, getting good value for their money, sellers also need assurance that consumers won’t expect compensation or free-of-charge remedies for problems they have caused themselves through carelessness or misuse.

To encourage and facilitate good and trustworthy relationships between consumers and traders, the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority has set up the Trust You Scheme. Local businesses are encouraged to enrol in this scheme to inspire consumer confidence and show their commitment to provide consumers with good-quality products and services. In fact, the businesses that subscribe to the Trust You Scheme commit themselves to conform to their legal obligations and to comply to the scheme’s code of conduct. The scheme is free of charge and open to both large and small enterprises selling products or providing a service to consumers.

The Trust You Scheme’s code provides a guidance on how sellers should conduct their business through the whole acquisition cycle. For instance, when promoting products or services, the code of conduct requires that sellers advertise and provide information in a way that does not mislead potential customers. Since information on the price of the product or service is essential for consumers to make an informed buying decision, the scheme’s code requires that sellers indicate or quote prices that are all-inclusive.

During the sales transaction, sellers or service providers need to understand customer requirements and advise accordingly. Once the sale is concluded, the quality of the aftersales service is crucial in maintaining a good relationship between consumers and traders. The scheme’s code of conduct focuses a lot on aftersales. It states that sellers are to provide an adequate aftersales customer service and obliges sellers to adhere to agreed commitments. In case of complaints, Trust You members must ensure these are dealt with in a timely manner and when possible avoid having disputes referred to the Consumer Claims Tribunal by opting for resolution through mediation.

To join the scheme, businesses may either fill in the online application form which is accessible through the MCCAA website at https://forms.mccaa.org.mt/trustyou or send an e-mail at info@mccaa.org.mt. Approved applicants are sent a certificate and stickers with the Trust You logo. These must be displayed in a prominent place in the establishment where consumers can see them. Each year the confirmed members of the scheme are issued with new stickers that indicate the current year.

Businesses subscribed to the Trust You Scheme that do not observe the code of conduct are removed from the scheme. Defaulting participants are suspended for a period of time before allowed to reapply.

For further information about the Trust You Scheme, both consumers and traders may contact the MCCAA by visiting www.mccaa.org.mt or by calling on 2395 2000.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt