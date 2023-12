Local referee Trustin Farrugia Cann was appointed as referee for the important UEFA Europa Conference League tie between Genk and Cukaricki, on Thursday.

Genk, representing Belgium, were hosting the game, and needed to beat Serbia’s Cukaricki to keep their hopes of progressing the group alive.

However, Ferencvaros’ draw at home to Fiorentina meant that these two teams will be playing in the next knock-out round while Genk suffer an early exit in Europe’s third-tier.

