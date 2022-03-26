Malta international referee Trustin Farrugia Cann has been appointed to take charge of the international friendly between Spain and Albania that will be played on Saturday.

The match will be played at the RCDE Stadium in Cornellà de Llobregat just outside the metropolitan city of Barcelona in the Catalunya region.

The match will kick off at 8.45pm and for this prestigious friendly, Farrugia Cann is joined by Luke Portelli and Duncan Sultana as assistant referees. Fyodor Zammit will take charge as fourth official.

