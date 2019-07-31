Trustly, as iGaming Idol’s dinner sponsor will this year be supporting this innovative event, which brings together the best of the best of the gaming industry. Happening tomorrow at the InterContinental Arena Conference Centre in St Julian’s, iGaming Idol recognises companies and individuals who have consistently excelled through groundbreaking strategies and progressive ideas in their working practices. This, however, would not be possible without the important endorsement of companies such as Trustly.

Founded in 2008, Trustly Group AB is a Swedish FinTech company that makes online banking e-payments fast, simple and secure. The company offers cross-border payments to and from consumer bank accounts at over 3,000 banks in 29 European markets and connects businesses and consumers within e-commerce, travel, gaming and financial services.

In 2017 and 2018, the Financial Times ranked Trustly as one of the fastest growing companies in Europe on the FT1000 list and the London Stock Exchange recognised Trustly as one of Europe’s most inspiring, fast-growing companies.

Now Trustly will join the ever-growing list of partners who have shown their support for iGaming Idol.

Vasilije Lekovic, director of Gaming Accounts said: “Trustly is proud to be one of the sponsors of iGaming Idol, an event that acknowledges the work of amazing individuals and companies in the gaming industry.”

Samuel Barrett, director of Gaming Sales, added: “iGaming Idol is one of the most original events in the iGaming calendar that takes time to recognise the talent that makes the industry special.

“I’m looking forward to representing Trustly in judging the Sales Idol of the year award for the second year running and excited to meet all the finalists.”