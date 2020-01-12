Those raised Roman Catholic are familiar with the act of public confession repeated at the beginning of each Mass. In these past weeks, where we have witnessed the sorry spectacle of a country shaken to the core and left deeply divided, I could not but appreciate the salutary wisdom of this ancient penitential prayer. What would happen, I wondered, if the nation – from the most powerful elected officials, to the most innocent among us – had to practise such a public ritual of confessing sins?

In our predicament of systemic corruption, I imagined the confessing of lies, half-truths and deadly silence. I pictured the dissection of layers of complicity: to quote Aquinas, “by command, by counsel, by consent, by flattery, by receiving, by participation, by silence, by not preventing, by not denouncing”. I wondered if any would dare confess selling their souls in exchange for more riches and power, or out of sheer vanity and pride.

More disturbingly, I considered what might never be confessed; if our consciences have become too blunted to recognise how wilful ignorance, egoistic thoughtlessness and the inability to empathise beyond immediate blood, injure not only neighbours, but even our children for years to come.

I mulled over whether our moral imagination was sufficiently robust to name sins of omission: what could have we done for our country, had we truly considered the common good? Reluctantly, I concluded that such an exercise of public confession seemed too good to become true: after all, we have been taught to mask vulnerability and to hide our shame (big and small) under the proverbial carpet.

Which is the heart of the matter, if we desire real change.

Many are calling for “healing the nation” and expect those in positions of political power to (finally) do the right thing. But unless this is mere rhetoric, we need to understand the gravity of the collective and chronic moral violence we have been subjected to, and therefore the grievous responsibility of those who carry the burden to undo harm.

Our nation has not just been robbed of actual ‘truth and justice’; it has been made to doubt whether ‘truth and justice’ could be possible, annihilating the very foundation on which a people can come together to live peaceably. Restitching what has been brutally torn apart demands not just the admission of moral guilt, but the humble request for forgiveness. In turn, a divided Maltese nation, must not only come together, but must together accept – or not – the public apology of all those who have spectacularly failed us.

The Confiteor transitions a broken people to participate in spiritual mysteries of communion. Likewise, the public confession of political sins is necessary as a sign of contrition to recover a modicum of trust in those representing the institutions of one nation.

Similarly, the acknowledgement of the many, big and small ways in which we have collectively participated in the systemic moral failure of our nation, could be a sign of our being one people, resolutely promising one another to leave behind old ways.

No one is saying the path is easy. In the Catholic Mass, the Confiteor reaches its climax with the public gesture of beating thrice on one’s chest and begging for the support of heaven and earth to find the courage to walk the long path of repentance and healing.

Perhaps, that is the only hope we are truly left with. God, at least, promises to receive the prayers and supplications of the most dejected.

Nadia Delicata is a moral theologian and lecturer in the Faculty of Theology of the University of Malta.

