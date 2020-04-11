With much of the population spending Easter weekend cooped up at home, the Superintendent of Public Health has urged people not to give in to the temptation to binge on unhealthy food.

Don’t turn to sweet things and other fattening fare to pass the time, Charmaine Gauci said on Friday, departing slightly from her usual advice on social distancing to prevent COVID-19.

She said she was concerned that people were not making healthy food choices, pointing to recipes for the right sort of food options published on her department’s social media pages.

In recent days, some countries have reported that heavier patients seem to be at higher risk of complications when contracting the coronavirus.

Malta has some of the highest obesity and overweight rates in Europe, with children and the elderly being among the heaviest on the scales when compared to other countries.

Official EU data showed that nearly one in every three people over 65 – the generation most at risk from coronavirus complications – is obese.

Gauci confirmed that obese people also run higher risks when contracting COVID-19, especially if they have underlying medical conditions because of their weight problems.

Chairs are stacked outside a closed restaurant in Marsaxlokk. Restaurants are closed due the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

While this is more of a serious issue for those who are obese, she said, the rest should still be mindful of what they eat, especially now that they are staying indoors more.

She was also worried, she said, that people’s unhealthy habits during the coronavirus outbreak could have a negative impact on their overall health once the pandemic is over.

In recent weeks, social media have been inundated with people sharing photos of their baked goods such as the traditional figolli, as Easter drew near.

“People need to avoid over-eating and go for healthy options while also making sure they are keeping active, even while at home,” Gauci said.