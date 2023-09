Ethiopia’s 10,000m world champion Gudaf Tsegay shattered the women’s 5,000m world record on Sunday, winning the Diamond League finals at Eugene, Oregon in 14min 00.21sec.

The 26-year-old Tsegay carved almost five seconds off the previous record of 14:05.20 set by Kenyan Faith Kipyegon in Paris on June 9.

Kenyan Beatrice Chebet was second to Tsegay in 14:05.92, the third-fastest time ever.

