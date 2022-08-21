Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev committed 11 double-faults in falling to Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-3 in Sunday’s semi-finals of the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters.

Medvedev helped seal his own fate in the sixth game of the final set as he double-faulted four times to hand his Greek opponent to a 4-2 lead.

Tsitsipas will play for the title on Sunday against Croatian Borna Coric, who returned to an ATP Masters final for the first time in four years by defeating Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4.

Tsitsipas won only his third match against Medvedev after losing seven and also defeated a reigning number one player for only the second time in 12 career attempts.

The fourth seed put a winner into the corner on the first of three match points to earn the final.

“I knew I would have a difficult task in the third set,” Tsitsipas said. “He made it a very physical match, very demanding.

“But I took advantage of his missed first serves. They gave me time to think of my next move clearly. I was very calm and concentrated on every single task.”

Click here for full story