Stefanos Tsitsipas branded Nick Kyrgios “a bully” with an “evil side” after losing a stormy Wimbledon clash on Saturday.

“It’s constant bullying, that’s what he does,” the Greek fourth seed said in his post-match press conference after their third-round match.

“He bullies the opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. I don’t like bullies.

“He has some good traits in his character, as well.

“But... he also has a very evil side to him, which if it’s exposed, it can really do a lot of harm and bad to the people around him.”

The mercurial Australian prevailed 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) in the match, during which both players were handed code violations by the umpire.

For full interview read here