Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled out of his top-10 showdown with Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz at the ATP Cup Saturday with an elbow issue, but then took to the court for a doubles clash, saying he was taking it “match-by-match”.
The Greek world number four was due to face the world number nine in his season-opening game after compatriot Michail Pervolarakis lost 6-1, 6-4 to Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak in the 16-nation event in Sydney.
But instead Aristotelis Thanos played with Tsitsipas watching from the team bench.
The 23-year-old had right elbow surgery in late November after pulling out of the ATP Finals in Turin.
Thanos, ranked 1,076, stood no chance against a polished Hurkacz, who raced past him 6-1, 6-2 to seal the tie for Poland.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us