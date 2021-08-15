TSN is adding coverage of the Coppa Italia to its football line-up for the 2021-22 season, while renewing its rights to broadcast Italy’s Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga, and UEFA competitions for the next three seasons. These new agreements mean that TSN will also be broadcasting the inaugural edition of the UEFA Conference League.

TSN offers a selection of world- class sports which is unmatched by any other European sports broadcaster. In addition to top Italian, German and UEFA football competitions, TSN also has exclusive broadcasting rights for the English Premier League and Spain’s La Liga.

Serie A matches will have an English or Italian commentary option

During the coming season, Serie A matches will have an English or Italian commentary option while, as was the case last season, all English Premier League matches will be broadcast live.

In addition to its extensive football line-up, TSN also owns the rights to Formula One racing, the Six Nations rugby tournament, the Wimbledon tennis championship, and many more global sporting events. Melita customers can access all eight TSN channels, from an additional €5.99 per month.

Simon Poljsak, senior manager, fixed services and TV business development at Melita Ltd, said: “TSN remains the only place for fans in Malta to watch the best sports legally, reliably and in HD quality. The investment required to secure broadcasting rights is, of course, significant, but the result is the best line-up of world class sporting action anywhere in Europe. Following on from a great sporting summer, excitement is now building for the new football season, which for TSN subscribers now includes the added treat of following the Coppa Italia and the UEFA Conference League.”

Melita customers who would like more information on TSN can visit https://www.melita.com/tv/melita-sports/.