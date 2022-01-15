Tsunami reached Japan late Saturday through early Sunday, and waves as high as three metres were possible, Japan's Meteorological Agency said, hours after a massive volcanic eruption near Tonga.

The agency said a 1.2 metre (about four feet) tsunami reached the remote southern island of Amami Oshima around 11:55 pm (1455 GMT) Saturday before other areas along Japan's Pacific coast observed smaller tsunami.

 

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.

Support Us