Tsunami reached Japan late Saturday through early Sunday, and waves as high as three metres were possible, Japan's Meteorological Agency said, hours after a massive volcanic eruption near Tonga.
The agency said a 1.2 metre (about four feet) tsunami reached the remote southern island of Amami Oshima around 11:55 pm (1455 GMT) Saturday before other areas along Japan's Pacific coast observed smaller tsunami.
#Tonga #Tsunami has reached #Japan and/or triggers a tsunami alarm several times ... pic.twitter.com/mtwaI4yalV— Michael Barthel (@RealMiBaWi) January 15, 2022
#BREAKING it's seem like #Tsunami reached near by #Japan #Okinawa small tide start and continue pic.twitter.com/B7hPKaB6L4— Jafery (@Jafery0) January 15, 2022
