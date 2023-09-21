Yuki Tsunoda said Thursday that AlphaTauri might need “three seats” in Formula One next season as he vies with Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson for the team’s two places.

New Zealander Lawson has driven the past three races for AlphaTauri as a stand-in for Australian veteran Ricciardo, who broke his hand in practice last month.

When asked at the Japanese Grand Prix which one of Ricciardo or Lawson he would prefer to drive alongside next season, Tsunoda said it was “scary to say”.

“It depends on what they’re thinking — if they want more results, probably Daniel would be more easier, he has more experience,” said the Japanese driver, who is in his third season with AplhaTauri.

