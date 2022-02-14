Yuki Tsunoda said the Alpha Tauri car for the 2022 Formula One season “looks great” and the Japanese driver hopes it propels him to improving on his points haul of 32 last year.

The 21-year-old was overshadowed by team-mate Pierre Gasly, who collected 110 points in Alpha Tauri’s best season.

Speaking as the team unveiled their car for the upcoming season, Tsunoda said he was looking forward to taking it out onto the Barcelona track next week for the first time in testing.

Among the new modifications following rule changes for the upcoming season are 18 inch tyres as opposed to 13 inches and alterations in the shape of the car.

“It really does look great,” said Tsunoda in a team press release.

