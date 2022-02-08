Chelsea assistant Zsolt Low said Tuesday the absence of Covid-hit Thomas Tuchel presents a “big challenge” for the European champions at the Club World Cup.

Tuchel missed Saturday’s FA Cup win over Plymouth after testing positive for the virus and has been unable to fly to Abu Dhabi ahead of the semi-final against Asian champions Al Hilal.

“It’s a big challenge that Thomas is not here, but we try to do as well as possible,” said Low, who is overseeing the team alongside Arno Michels while Tuchel isolates.

