Thomas Tuchel admitted he cannot imagine life without Roman Abramovich after the Russian billionaire’s stunning decision to put Chelsea up for sale.

Abramovich has come to the “incredibly difficult” conclusion that he must sell Chelsea amid the political fall-out from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old revealed the shock news less than an hour before Chelsea kicked off in their 3-2 FA Cup fifth round win at Luton on Wednesday.

Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 and his vast investment helped the west London club win 19 major trophies, including five Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns.

He hired Tuchel in January 2021 and was in Abu Dhabi recently to watch as Chelsea won the Club World Cup for the first time, having already lifted the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup in the German’s reign.

