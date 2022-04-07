Thomas Tuchel claims Chelsea have no chance of advancing to the Champions League semi-finals after Karim Benzema’s hat-trick inspired Real Madrid’s stunning 3-1 win on Wednesday.
Tuchel’s side were rocked by Benzema’s brilliant treble at Stamford Bridge and the shell-shocked Blues boss conceded the holders’ reign is almost certainly over.
With away goals no longer counting double in the Champions League, Chelsea could force extra-time with a two-goal victory in the quarter-final second leg on April 12 at the Bernabeu.
But Tuchel does not have any expectation of a dramatic fightback after Chelsea followed their 4-1 loss to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday with another wretched display.
