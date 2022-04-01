Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes captain Cesar Azpilicueta can be tied down to a contract extension despite the sanctions imposed on the European Champions.
The Blues are operating under a special licence after owner Roman Abramovich was hit by UK government sanctions for his alleged links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Under the restrictions of the licence, Chelsea cannot sign new players or offer new contracts.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us