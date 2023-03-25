Newly-appointed Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday he was “dumbstruck” at being offered the position after replacing the sacked Julian Nagelsmann.

Tuchel, 49, has been appointed on a two-and-a-half year contract after Nagelsmann was dismissed in just his second season in charge of Bayern.

Nagelsmann lost his job with the six-time European champions on Friday with the club second in the Bundesliga, but he had guided them through to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Tuchel was fired by Chelsea in September despite leading the club to the Champions League title in 2021, and spoke to Bayern bosses late on Tuesday.

