Thomas Tuchel plans to ruin Leicester’s bid to make history, as the Chelsea manager eyes the first trophy of his reign in Saturday’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

Tuchel has enjoyed a superb run since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January.

The German has led Chelsea to the FA Cup and Champions League finals, while taking them back into the Premier League’s top four.

Winning his maiden silverware in English football would be further evidence of Tuchel’s impact.

But Leicester, two points above Chelsea in the Premier League, will pose a significant threat to Tuchel’s ambitions under the astute guidance of boss Brendan Rodgers.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta