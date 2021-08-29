Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea showed the resilience that can make them Premier League champions in frustrating Liverpool for 45 minutes with a man down in a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday.

Kai Havertz’s looping header put the visitors in front before Reece James was sent-off in first-half stoppage time for handball on his own goal line and Mohamed Salah converted the resulting penalty.

But Jurgen Klopp’s men failed to make their man advantage count in the second half as the European champions showed resilience to dig out a precious point that strengthened their title credentials.

“We showed great resilience and deserved the point,” said Tuchel.

