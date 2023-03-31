Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic said Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as Bayern Munich manager forced his side to change their preparation for Saturday’s ‘Der Klassiker’ clash.

Dortmund travel to Munich one point clear of Bayern at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Friday, Terzic said the firing of Julian Nagelsmann in favour of the former Dortmund mentor “obviously changed our preparation a little bit” for the top-of-the-table clash.

“We don’t know how much Thomas Tuchel will continue on with what Julian Nagelsmann did in the last few weeks, or whether he brings in completely new ideas.

“But what hasn’t changed is that they still have a top manager on the bench and a top team on the field.”

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...