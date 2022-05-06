Thomas Tuchel hopes Chelsea’s sale will be completed quickly after the Blues boss was told Todd Boehly’s consortium have been chosen as the preferred bidder.

Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich put the Premier League club on the market in March, just days before he was sanctioned by the British government following the invasion of Ukraine.

After a lengthy bidding process involving several groups, Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Boehly and his fellow investors were picked by Raine Group, the New York bank overseeing Chelsea’s sale.

Boehly’s bid is expected to be put forward to the Premier League to undergo owners and directors tests, with the government required to grant the eventual sale by issuing a new licence.

