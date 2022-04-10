Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel praised his side’s determination to “turn things around” after they finished a tough week by hammering Southampton 6-0 on Saturday.

Timo Werner hit the woodwork three times but still scored twice as Chelsea returned to winning ways after a 4-1 defeat against Brentford and a 3-1 loss in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Mason Mount also scored twice, with Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz finding the net too.

Chelsea were 4-0 up after just half an hour and scored a further two goals within 10 minutes of the re-start, coasting for the rest of the contest at St Mary’s Stadium.

